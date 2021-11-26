Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $262.90 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

