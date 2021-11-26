Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.