Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

MMP stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

