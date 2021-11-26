Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,632,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.72 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $166.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

