Raymond James Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.76.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.74. The company has a market cap of C$43.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

