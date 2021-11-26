Raymond James Reiterates C$12.00 Price Target for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.87.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM opened at C$9.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.