Raymond James Boosts Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $50.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

WY stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 354,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 155,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,161,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,740,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,107,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,407,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

