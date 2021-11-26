Raymond James Analysts Give Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) a C$13.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.90 to C$12.20 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.86.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.03. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

