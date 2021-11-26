Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 156,330 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $14.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPID shares. Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.53.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.