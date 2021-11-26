Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000.

