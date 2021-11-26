Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $273,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $17,171,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.