Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $273,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $17,171,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.