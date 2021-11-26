Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

