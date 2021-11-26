Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Cut by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2024 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day moving average is $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Amundi purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $50,580,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.