Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for IBEX Limited Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IBEX in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IBEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

IBEX opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

