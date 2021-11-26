Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Oncology.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

PYXS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,067. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

