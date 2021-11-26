Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Oncology.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PYXS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,067. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.