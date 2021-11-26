Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,536,774 shares of company stock valued at $388,605,145 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.70. 38,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion and a PE ratio of 259.50. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

