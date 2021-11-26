Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,132,793 shares of company stock worth $74,225,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.