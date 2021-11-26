Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

NYSE PSTG opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

