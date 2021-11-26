Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Pulmatrix were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 55,698 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $38.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

