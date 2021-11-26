PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stake Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $181.06 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.50 and a 12-month high of $181.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.