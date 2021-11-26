Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

