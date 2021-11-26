Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 13,058 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Myers Industries worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MYE stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

