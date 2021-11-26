Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 94.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,992 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,664. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $127.54 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.19 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

