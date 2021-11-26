Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of American Public Education worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after buying an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 103,998 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth $2,185,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APEI stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $401.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

