Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lifted to Outperform at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

