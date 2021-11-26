Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSEC. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Prospect Capital by 21.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 557,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 565,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 353,061 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 1,925,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.