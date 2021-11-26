ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.31. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 614,338 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,944,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. CIF Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $50,437,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

