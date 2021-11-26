ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.31. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 614,338 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,944,000 after buying an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. CIF Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $50,437,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

