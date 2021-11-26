ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Increased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.97. 270,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.