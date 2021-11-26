Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

