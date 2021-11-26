Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

BERY opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

