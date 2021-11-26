Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

