Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $893,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $399.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $230.36 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

