Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,871 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $69.87.

