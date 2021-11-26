Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $409.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

