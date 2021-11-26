Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 131 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $128.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.