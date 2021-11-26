Private Capital Group LLC Has $27,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

KR stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.