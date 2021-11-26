Private Advisor Group LLC Has $120.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.61% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $120,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

DGRO traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 36,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

