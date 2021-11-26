Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 174,530 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,530 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. 875,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,373,887. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $253.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

