Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,924 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 566,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

FCPT opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

