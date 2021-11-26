Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

