Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 16,930 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get fuboTV alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.08. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $62.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.