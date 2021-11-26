Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 37.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.