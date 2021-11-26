Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.24 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of TTM Technologies worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 85.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,198.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 153,007 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

