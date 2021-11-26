Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Preferred Bank worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth about $426,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth about $3,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $70.99 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

