Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$64.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

TSE PD opened at C$45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.64. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$19.99 and a 1 year high of C$62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

