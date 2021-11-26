PPG Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,752 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 408% compared to the average volume of 936 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,779. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

