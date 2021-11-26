PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 728.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,459 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at $162,287,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at about $140,699,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 994.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at about $115,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

