PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 5,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 792,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

