Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops One Day Volume of $2.08 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $36.43 million and $2.08 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $12.27 or 0.00022556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00073750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00099029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.74 or 0.07461991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,381.82 or 0.99956242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

