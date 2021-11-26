PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of PNM Resources worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.3275 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

